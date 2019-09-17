IHOP unveils ‘Addams Family’ inspired menu

(KRQE) – The International House of Pancakes is now haunted and introducing its new Addams Family inspired menu.

The restaurant chain is gearing up for Halloween with new treats inspired by the creepy and kooky T.V. family. Starting now, breakfast fans can indulge in iconic IHOP foods with a fun Addams Family twist.

This includes Wednesday’s Web Cakes, Gomez’s Green Chile Omelet, the Kooky Kids Combo, Uncle Fester’s Chocolate Ice Scream Shake and Morticia’s Haunted Hot Chocolate.

The menu lasting until November 3 comes just in time to celebrate both Halloween and the new Addams Family animated movie that hits movie theaters in October.