‘I shouldn’t have survived’: Colorado woman recalls rollover down mountain

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, C.O. (KRQE) – A woman said she is lucky to be alive after a terrifying accident. Video shows a jeep falling off the side of a mountain in Colorado, and part of the incident was caught on camera.

Suzie Rhodes, 24, said she and her boyfriend were going to celebrate their one-year anniversary in Telluride when things took a life-changing turn. Rhodes said she still gets flashbacks of that October day.

“When I was in the jeep, I remember just thinking I need to get out,” she said. Rhodes and her boyfriend were at the top of Black Bear Pass on their way into Telluride. She said her boyfriend got out of the jeep to help someone else on the scenic, but dangerous road. Rhodes and their two dogs stayed in the Jeep when it suddenly started to slide.

“Once the jeep slid, the driver side tire went off the side of the road, and down it went,” she said. Rhodes said she and the dogs tumbled in the Jeep for about 200 feet when they were ejected. The Jeep kept falling, which was caught on dash-camera video by another driver. Rhodes said she was left laying on the mountain.

Rhodes is now paralyzed from the belly-button down but said she has some muscle movement she plans to work on in physical therapy. “I would love to walk again. But at the same time I know if I don’t then that’s ok too,” she said.

“There are good days and there are hard days. But no day is ever bad,” Rhodes said. “My biggest takeaway is there’s never a bad day. ‘Cause, there’s something good in every day. My life’s not over, it’s really just beginning.”

Rhodes said her boyfriend had minor injuries which required stitches but he is okay. The two dogs are also ok, one was rescued days after the rollover after surviving three days on its own in the mountains. There is a GoFundMe page to help Rhodes in her long-term recovery. There is also a Venmo account people can donate to, at @HelpingSuzieHeal.