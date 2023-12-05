SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fan died after having a medical emergency at the Sacramento Kings’ home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, according to officials.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as 34-year-old Gregorio Florez Breedlove.

Moments before paramedics responded to the Golden 1 Center, one group of fans helped Breedlove up the stairs where paramedics could try to save his life.

Colin Hawley and John Wenger were with a few friends when they noticed an usher rushing down the stairs during the first quarter to help a man sitting four seats to their left. Their instincts to help the man kicked in.

“I just ran across the aisle and kind of grabbed him by the waist and picked him up, and we had one paramedic that was on top. And I think there were some behind me,” Hawley said.

“I remember turning to my left, and there was a guy a few rows back. I was like, ‘Are we moving them?’ And I was like, ‘I think so.’ And everybody kind of just jumped in,” Wenger added.

Hawley and Wenger did everything they could to get Breedlove as much help as possible. Later in the game, the Kings announced in a statement that Breedlove had passed away.

Despite the tragic outcome, these men commended the paramedics, Kings staff and other fans who tried to help.

“I think 100% of Sacramento Kings fans were really looking out for each other and their responsiveness was pretty quick,” Hawley said. “I think there’s more than one person that would have jumped in there and helped out just because of the culture of the city.”

Hawley said he wishes they could’ve realized something was happening sooner for a different outcome.

“If we had come there earlier or did something sooner…would it have been different?” Hawley said. “That’s that’s what goes through my mind, and I’m glad that we noticed and responded and helped out. It’s just if it could have been quicker, could Greg have lived?”

Nexstar’s KXTL reached out to Breedlove’s family for comment but has not received a response.