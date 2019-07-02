Hurricane Barbara strengthens off Mexico; no threat to land

Weather team continues to track Category 4 Hurricane Barbara off the west coast of Mexico — the first *major hurricane of the 2019 Eastern Pacific season. There is no direct impact from Barbara to New Mexico as the storm is expected to stay out at sea & weaken in the next 48 hours. KRQE | Kristen Currie

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Barbara gained strength far off Mexico’s southern coast Monday night, and forecasters said it probably would grow into a major storm though it posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Barbara, the second hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, was expected to continue heading out into the Pacific.

Having sprung up earlier Monday as a tropical storm, Barbara had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (1550 kph) by nighttime. The storm was centered about 1,010 miles (1,625 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and heading west at 15 mph (24 kph).