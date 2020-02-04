How to watch Tuesday night’s State of the Union address

The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, DC on December 18, 2019 as the US House of Representatives debates two articles of impeachment against the US president. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The State of the Union is an annual address that the president gives before Congress. Article II of the U.S. Constitution, requires the president to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

The president has appeared before a joint session of Congress every year since 1913.

How to watch?

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: The State of the Union address will start at 7 p.m.

The State of the Union address will start at 7 p.m. Where to Watch: The address will be carried live on CBS and CBSN.

According to CBS, the 2020 State of the Union will be only the second time in history a president will be delivering it while the Senate is holding an impeachment trial. The first time happened in 1999 while President Clinton was in office. Clinton was ultimately acquitted on charges of obstruction of justice and perjury by the Senate.

The Senate is expected to hold the final verdict vote on the impeachment trial on Wednesday.