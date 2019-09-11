How to watch the third Democratic debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top Democratic presidential primary candidates are in Houston, Texas and getting ready for the third Democratic debate. Only 10 candidates qualified for Thursday’s matchup.

Date: Thursday, September 12

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. MDT

Location: Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas

TV Channel: ABC and Univision

Online Stream: ABCNews.com, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps

Analysis: CBSN will cover the debate live before, during and after.

According to ABC News, the candidates during the debate will have one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions. They will also have 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals. There will be no closing statements during the third debate, but candidates will have the opportunity to deliver opening statements.

Qualifying candidates for September 12 debate

Fourth Democratic debate takes place in October

The Democratic National Committee will hold its fourth primary debate on October 15 in Ohio. If more than 10 candidates qualify for the debate, there will a second one on October 16.