How to watch the sixth Democratic debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven Democratic presidential primary candidates have qualified for the sixth debate. The debate will be hosted by PHBS NewsHour and Politico.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

TV Channel: Local PBS

Online Stream: PBS.org/newshour, PBS NewsHour’s YouTube and Facebook page, Politico.com, CNN.com and all CNN and PBS iOS, Android, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon apps.

Qualifying candidates for December 19 debate

To qualify for the sixth debate, candidates had to reach 4% in four early-state or national polls or 6% in two early-state polls from Oct. 16 through Dec. 12. This is in addition to getting 200,000 unique donors, with 800 of those from 20 different states.

When’s the next Democratic debate?

The Democratic National Committee has announced the first four debates of 2020.