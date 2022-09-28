TAMPA, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian is currently causing widespread destruction on its way through Florida.
The American Red Cross is in Florida helping residents recover from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important.
People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here.