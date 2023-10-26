HOUSTON (KIAH) — As technology continues to progress, it’s becoming easier to keep your children safe. While an evening of spooky fun is a Halloween tradition, keeping up with costumed kiddos at any age, as they go door-to-door, can be frightening for some parents. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket can help make trick-or-treating more of a treat for you and your little ghosts and goblins.
Here are a new tips for keeping your children safe …
- Before going out the door, map a safe trick-or-treating route on your smart phone and share it with children old enough to follow along.
- Make sure your phone is fully charged and save emergency contacts to your favorites or home screen.
- Enable location sharing with other parents. Don’t forget to use the built-in flashlight once the sun goes down!
With some of these minor preparation ideas, you can keep your Halloween haunts from being too harrowing. Focus on the fun, and let your smartphone help handle the scary stuff.