DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan which would have canceled what would have cost roughly $400 billion.

Now, Biden has another plan in the works but the decision has more of an impact on the economy. About 20 million Americans would have had federal student loans erased under Biden’s original plan and will now have to start repaying come October.

“It’s going to impact everything from the housing market to loans to everything else, but I think there will be equal blame for the costs going up at this point. And it could impact the election, but we don’t know how yet,” Republican political strategist Michael Fields said on this week’s episode of “Colorado Point of View.”

On the other side of the political view, Andy Boian agreed the decision will impact the economy.

“How will it affect middle-class Americans paying for groceries? Paying for electricity? Paying for a roof over their heads and paying student debt? That’s what we’re talking about here,” Boian said.