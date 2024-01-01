DENVER (KDVR) — Ten years ago Monday, Colorado began selling recreational, adult-use marijuana. The sales started after voters approved Amendment 64 on the statewide ballot in 2012.

Since then, the industry has seen a lot of changes. For the most part, the decade of legal recreational, adult-use cannabis in Colorado has been lucrative years for the industry. The past two years of the decade, however, have industry insiders wondering how to get business booming again.

“We really started working in 2005 to build up support and educate voters leading up to the 2012 election, at which time, Colorado became one of the first states to legalize marijuana for adult use,” said Mason Tvert of VS Strategies.

Tvert was among the group of people working hard to make recreational adult-use cannabis a thing in Colorado. “This is something that had not previously existed. There is no basis for comparison to say whether it’s doing good or bad. It really was growing, and this is the first year of contraction that we’ve seen,” Tvert said.

Tvert said the past two years have been troubling for folks who have businesses in the industry.

“The cannabis industry is an industry like any other and it’s subject to the ups and downs of the broader economy. Inflation has been an issue, people have been spending less, they are spending less on cannabis,” he said.

The pandemic brought about a boom for the cannabis industry, with the state seeing back-to-back years with more than 2.2 billion dollars of incoming revenue from cannabis. Sales saw around a 20 percent decrease, with only $1.77 billion in revenue brought in during 2022 and as of October, only $1.3 billion in 2023.

On top of challenging economic times, Tvert says 23 other states legalizing weed could also be contributing to the decline in sales.

As more states follow Colorado, advocates for child safety like One Chance to Grow Up hope states look to Colorado when it comes to making sure the market is truly for adults.

“We are the only organization in the nation that’s mission and focus is the protection of kids from these products. So using the example of Ohio which recently legalized, we’ve reached out to their media market and want to be a resource,” said Alton Dillard, One Chance to Grow Up spokesman.

Industry insiders say they hope to see safe banking passed at the federal level and they want state lawmakers to reduce regulations in Colorado.

“I think legislators in Colorado should be taking a look at how we regulate cannabis and really look at areas in which we can improve efficiency and focus more on public safety rather than some of these more outdated issues like preventing organized crime. I mean these were issues when the market first shifted from underground to above ground but at this point, we have well-established businesses in this state,” said Tvert.

Dillard said his group is focused on prioritizing safety as some of the proposals surrounding marijuana move forward.

“Some of the simple protections again around potency, flavoring, etc. need to work it’s way into federal legislation like the Safer Banking Act for instance. We think that’s a no-brainer. We’re not saying get rid of marijuana products, we are saying please don’t make it appealing to youth and their still-developing brains,” Dillard said.