Showers and thunderstorms continue to push south through southern New Mexico tonight. All storm activity will end by around midnight. Dry and mostly to partly sunny skies are expected by Sunday morning.

Storms will develop in the mountains with the most widespread rain activity in western and southern NM on Sunday afternoon. Storms will move southwest by Sunday evening. The Metro will see a chance for a stray shower or weak storm, but it will be another mostly dry evening in the middle Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will start heating up again as high pressure closes in on New Mexico Sunday and early next week. Highs will climb back into the 100s for many spots by Tuesday.