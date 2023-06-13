NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When staying at a hotel, room service is a great way to unwind and treat yourself. But some hotels tend to receive some pretty unusual requests.

Hotels.com released its first-ever Room Service Report which 500 hotels took part in a study looking at requests from guests around the world. Some of the stranger requests included diet water, melted ice cream, a blowfish, a no-egg white omelet, and a “giant serving of bison.”

The report states that one traveler went as far as bringing his own fish to the hotel and asking for it to be cooked and served by room service. Another unusual trend is pushing for services apart from food like offering in-room concerts or a personal Lego butler.

The study revealed that burgers are the most popular room service order in the U.S. making up for 49% of responses. They were also popular around the world, more than pizza, club sandwiches, tacos, and fries.

Over a quarter of U.S. hotels say when their guests order room service, they go all out, spending an average of over $100 on the order.