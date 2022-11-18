DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris.

The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been closed since September. Homeless people were allowed to stay there but officials say trash and campfires got out of control. Right now, there is no timetable for when the cleanup will be finished.