Hogan prototype will house veterans on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation unveiled its latest hogan prototype that will house veterans. It’s a two-bedroom, 1,200 square foot home and will serve as a model for about 3,000 more units.

Volunteer Native American carpenters from a local union built the prototype. Lead representative, Rosendo Najar, says the goal is to teach people on the Nation to do this work.

“It’s all about giving back. I know that many of our Navajo union carpenters go off the Navajo Nation, building skyscrapers, building facilities, building buildings for other people out there. I think we’re in an era now – we’re going to bring them home,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Officials with the Navajo Nation hope to make the home design available for other housing programs in the future.