Hispanic turnout expected to be high in 2020 Election

National

by: Stephanie Chavez

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, voting booths stand ready in downtown Minneapolis. Whether campaigns have learned from the cyberattacks in the 2016 election is a critical question ahead of next year’s presidential race. . (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Hispanics are expected to outpace blacks to become the electorate’s largest nationwide racial or ethnic minority group for the first time on Election Day 2020.
    
But a preview of the voting bloc’s power may come during the Democratic primary, whose calendar could allow it to have an even greater effect.
    
Hispanics are 30% of the population in Nevada, which is the third state voting. And California and Texas, home to 13-plus million eligible Hispanic voters, are among 14 “Super Tuesday” primaries 10 days later.
    
That means candidates who can win consistent Latino support could secure a survival path through the primary’s frantic opening weeks, as the 23-candidate field winnows.
    
Some 4,051 Democratic delegates are up for grabs, and nearly 500 of those will be in California alone. Texas has 260-plus.

