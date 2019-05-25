Hispanics are expected to outpace blacks to become the electorate’s largest nationwide racial or ethnic minority group for the first time on Election Day 2020.
But a preview of the voting bloc’s power may come during the Democratic primary, whose calendar could allow it to have an even greater effect.
Hispanics are 30% of the population in Nevada, which is the third state voting. And California and Texas, home to 13-plus million eligible Hispanic voters, are among 14 “Super Tuesday” primaries 10 days later.
That means candidates who can win consistent Latino support could secure a survival path through the primary’s frantic opening weeks, as the 23-candidate field winnows.
Some 4,051 Democratic delegates are up for grabs, and nearly 500 of those will be in California alone. Texas has 260-plus.
Hispanic turnout expected to be high in 2020 Election
