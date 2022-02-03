LUBBOCK, Texas – A unique getaway spot right outside of Lubbock takes old-school relaxation time to a new level. An old school bus that’s been converted to an RV or “tiny home” that can be rented by the night through Airbnb, VRBO or Hipcamp.

Kat Stevens, the owner of the bus, explained the inspiration behind the project and how it came to life.

“We really liked the Airbnb concept of getting to go and stay in especially unique stays. Most of our guests that stay here are really interested in unique stays, obviously, you have to be comfortable with staying in something that’s a little different than a hotel when you’re in a bus. And then kind of as we went on, we were like, well, people might be interested in staying in this and it just kind of organically progressed into what it is now.”

The bus is located about 10 miles north of Lubbock, and is surrounded by rolling plains and cotton fields. Stevens also explained why the location is a great spot to getaway from the city chaos. “It’s just a fun little peaceful kind of retreat that makes you feel like you’re a little bit out of town, but not so far that it’s hard to get back home.”

She and her husband Daniel, who helped with remodeling, have had a lot of fun meeting people from all over the country and even some spots of the world in the three and a half years they’ve been running the business.

To contact them and book a stay, visit their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.