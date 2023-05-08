(WTAJ) — Each May, we celebrate those who educate our children through Teacher Appreciation Week. For many, that means doughnuts in the break room or a thoughtful batch of cards from students, but some retailers are looking to recognize retailers outside of campus.

The following places will offer discounts for teachers across the country:

Applebees – free appetizer with purchase of any entrée and valid ID (May 1-May 13 at participating locations)

Great Wolf Lodge – Up to 40% off when using code TEACHER. Must be booked by May 14, dates include May 10 – Sept. 21

Firehouse Subs – Teachers throughout the U.S. can get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a drink with a valid ID badge. (May 8-12)

Sonic is offering teachers using the company’s app a free cheeseburger with additional purchase for those in their Teachers’ Circle reward program.

Staples Teachers get $30 back in rewards when they spend $100 or more (May 7-13) $15 off signs, banners, and posters when you spend $75 or more (May 1-27) $10 off document printing when you spend $40 or more (May 1-27)

Subway – Chance to win free Subway sandwiches online. Teachers and nurses can visit Subway’s website between daily May 8 through May 12 at 9 a.m. EST for a chance to win one of 2,000 free subs daily. The promotion is also available to nurses.

Target – Circle members with a valid Teacher ID can receive 10% off qualifying store purchases through May 13

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Saturday, May 6, through Friday, May 12. National Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, this year.