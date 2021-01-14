Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbed to $550 million this week. Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, and PB 14.
If you didn’t win, there’s still another chance to get rich with the Mega Millions. The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday. Good Luck!
Up Next:
- Bucs, Browns, Bills out to follow footsteps of champ Chiefs
- Unseen risk of COVID-19 and children: Anxiety, depression and suicide
- Sen. Gillibrand announces nearly $25M for nationwide Poison Control Center network
- Rams deal with injuries to key players heading into NFC playoff game against Packers
- A memorable shootout in their past, former Big 12 rivals Mahomes, Mayfield to duel in NFL playoffs