Headless torso found in Idaho cave identified as bootlegger

This undated composite sketch provided by Anthony Redgrave, courtesy of Lee Bingham Redgrave, shows Joseph Henry Loveless. A man whose headless torso was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as Loveless, an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916. Clark County Sheriff Bart May said Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, that the cold case, which his department has been working on periodically since 1979, will remain open because investigators don’t yet know who killed Loveless. Still, they were able to notify one of Loveless’ surviving relatives, an 87-year-old grandson, of his fate. (Anthony Redgrave/Courtesy of Lee Bingham Redgrave via AP)

IDAHO (AP) – The headless torso that was found in a remote Idaho cave 40 years ago has finally been identified as belonging to an outlaw who killed his wife with an ax and was last seen after escaping from jail in 1916.

Joseph Henry Loveless disappeared after he sawed through jail bars. A family hunting for arrowheads in Buffalo Cave in 1979 found his remains wrapped in burlap and buried in a shallow grave.

Clark County Sheriff Bart May says the case will remain open because investigators don’t yet know who killed Loveless.