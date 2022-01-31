COLORADO SPRINGS — The search is still on for one Pine Creek High School student named Jack Cloninger. He is a junior at the school and has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Cloninger is the son of Heather Cloninger, a school board member at the high school. FOX21 News learned today that the principal formally alerted all staff and educators this morning at the high school, and crisis counselors are on standby to assist any struggling with this news.

This past weekend, the Pine Creek High School community rallied to flood social media platforms with missing posters and more information to find Cloninger.

At this time, it is still believed that he is in California. His last location was near Camp Pendleton.