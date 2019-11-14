Hardee’s tests out ‘Thanksgiving in a Box’ meals

(KRQE)- Hardee’s may be starting a new practice of adding seasonal meals to its menu. The fast-food giant announced this week that it is testing an item called “Thanksgiving in a Box”.

It’s a limited time offer that the company says puts a spin on holiday flavors. It includes stuffing breaded tenders, sweet potato waffle fries, toasted onion coated green beans, and chicken gravy.

Hardee’s is pitching it as a tasty, stress-free alternative to traditional holiday favorites. The chain is testing the meal at participating Jacksonville, Florida restaurants through December 3 while supplies last.