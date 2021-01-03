Haaland giving hope to Native American tribes across the country

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The selection of Congresswoman Deb Haaland to run the Interior Department is bringing hope to Native American tribes across the U.S.

One such group is the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Oregon. Members told their local newspaper “The Bulletin,” they have been butting heads with the Bureau of Indian Affairs for decades in order to get much-needed infrastructure, water, and safety improvements.

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, will now oversee that bureau. One Warm Springs member said, “everyone seems happy and excited for the potential of what Deb Haaland could do.” Haaland is set to become the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. History.

