Guthrie and community partners break ground on $4.5 million early childhood learning center

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – Guthrie is breaking ground, announcing an early childhood learning center.

Today, Guthrie and their community partners gathered outside of Guthrie Pediatrics announcing a 4.5 million dollar project for an early childhood learning center.

Guthrie is partnering with U-Gro Learning Centres and Discover The World Children’s Center to offer an additional childcare option in Sayre.

The soon-to-be early childhood learning center will be located at 1000 North Elmer Avenue, across from the Guthrie Pediatrics Center.

“People when they come to a community like ours, they are looking for what are the educational resources available for their children. That’s one. Secondly, when you think about it helps remove an element of stress in our employee’s lives. It takes that one decision about where do I have my child taken care of,” said the chief human resource officer at Guthrie Clinic, Frank Pinkosky.

They are still figuring out how much this will cost parents to enroll their children in the facility.

This project is anticipated to be finished by July of next year.

Amenities will include:

· 15,000 square-foot facility

· 10 modern, bright and open classrooms

· 1,800 square-foot indoor play space

· Custom-designed 12,000 square-foot outdoor playground

· Advanced classroom technology

· Life skills programs

· Secure access and building perimeter

