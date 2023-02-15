UPDATE: The City of El Paso has released a statement via twitter saying law enforcement is currently clearing the mall and the scene is being secured at this time. The motive for this shooting is still unclear.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the food court and Dillard’s Department Store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.

A large police presence, as well as ambulances, was seen pulling up to the parking lot Thurday afternoon.

El Paso Police department confirmed one fatality in the incident and three people injured.

In a text alert at 5:49 p.m. MST, the El Paso Police Department said the scene was “still active.”

According to Ryan Mielke, Director of Public Affairs for University Medical Center El Paso, two people were admitted to their hospital in critical condition.

Courtesy: Preston Longhurst

Courtesy: Preston Longhurst

Courtesy: Preston Longhurst

Courtesy: Preston Longhurst

We’re working to confirm all details.

Shelby Kapp/KTSM Shelby Kapp/KTSM

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.