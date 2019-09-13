Gronkowski says he likely had 20 concussions, 5 blackouts during football career

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Rob Gronkowski at a press conference announced he is becoming an advocate for CBD and will partner with Abacus Health Products, maker of CBDMEDIC Topical Pain Products on August 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for CBDMEDIC)

(KRQE)- Rob Gronkowski has made several recent appearances as he continues to be the spokesman for CBD Medic.

Appearing on CBS News, Gronkowski was asked if he would allow his son to play football and within his answer, he disclosed he had around 20 concussions during his playing career. Gronkowski says that he would allow his son to play football but would first educate him on the game.

“I would let my son play football, but I would educate him on the game and educate him on what I went through, and I truly believe that any injury that you receive is fixable,” Gronkowski told CBSN’s Reena Ninan. “I went through and had nine surgeries. I probably had like 20 concussions in my life. I remember five blackouts.”

Concerns regarding Gronks concussions were reportedly one of the reasons he retired, something his family allegedly really pushed for.