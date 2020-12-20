Great Mall under lockdown as Milpitas police respond to shooting

National

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

MILPITAS, Calif.(KRON) — Police are responding to a shooting at Great Mall in Milpitas, according to authorities.

Video obtained by KRON4 and several social media posts shows people hiding inside of stores.

KRON4 is gathering more details and has a crew headed to the scene.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Saturday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery