NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will take part in President Joe Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate Thursday. During the two-day virtual gathering, world leaders and representatives of coalitions, cities, states and indigenous communities will discuss efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

The governor will be part of a panel discussion hosted by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. The panel is slated to start at 10:45 a.m.

Thursday morning, Biden committed to cutting U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030. The Biden administration’s pledge requires the most ambitious U.S. climate effort ever undertaken, nearly doubling the reductions that the Obama administration had committed to in the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord.

“Meeting this moment is about more than preserving our planet,” Biden declared Thursday Morning. “It’s about providing a better future for all of us,” he said, calling it “a moment of peril but a moment of opportunity.”

According to a release, other participants during the panel discussion include Mayor Anne Hidalgo of Paris; Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan of Telangana, India; President Fawn Sharp of the National Congress of American Indians; Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico City; President Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad; Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, La.; Gov. Yuriko Koike of Tokyo; and Sineia Bezerra do Vale of the Indigenous Council of Roraima.