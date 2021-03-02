Gov. Lujan Grisham says allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo need to be taken seriously

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the leader of the Democratic Governors Association, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is weighing in on the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Three women have come forward with allegations that Governor Cuomo was sexually inappropriate towards them. In an interview with the Washington Post, Governor Lujan Grisham called the allegations ‘troubling’ and said they need to be taken seriously.

“I’m, frankly, in that group of elected leaders, that you believe the individual, you give real credit and credibility there, if you don’t, we are revictimizing brave men and women who come forward,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in the interview.

Three women have come forward with allegations against Cuomo. One is a former aide who said Governor Cuomo kissed her without consent after a meeting. Governor Cuomo said some of his actions may have been misinterpreted as unwanted firtation and he apologized. New York’s Attorney General is now investigating.

Story continues below

“Here, earlier, certainly you’ve got someone, an elected leader, who isn’t challenging the veracity of the facts, the statements, it happened, ‘I had staff involved’ and apologized. That’s the climate we should come to expect by every elected leader, in that context, and having a transparent, independent investigation so that you can look at the context of these conversations and statements, I think is important,” Governor Lujan Grisham said.

She has not said whether the DGA will join others in calling for Governor Cuomo to resign. “I think that it’s troubling enough that that will be a significant part of the discussion But, it’s premature for me, to determine what governors, at this point, when you have an independent, transparent investigation occurring,” she said. “I don’t want to jump ahead…But, we will have a very serious conversation about what we ought to do, and what standard we expect all elected leaders, right, to adhere to and stand by.”

She said to expect a statement from the DGA on the matter soon. Meanwhile, the Republican Governos Association is calling out Governor Lujan Grisham for not answering if Cuomo should resign saying, ” she will do anything to protect the leaders of the Democratic Party, even carrying water for a scandal-plagued governor.”