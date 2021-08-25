Gov. Greg Abbott maintains ban on COVID-19 vaccination mandates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after issuing an executive order banning mandates on face masks for governmental entities, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a new order continuing current policy prohibiting the same entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.
As part of the order:
- No governmental entity can compel anyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
- State agencies and local political divisions cannot adopt or enforce any order or policy requiring vaccinations
- Any public or private entity that receives government funding cannot require customers or patrons to provide COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of vaccination. Entry cannot be denied on this basis.
The order maintains that vaccinations in Texas remain voluntary.
KXAN will update this story with more information.