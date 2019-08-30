Gov. Abbott will hold first Domestic Terrorism Task Force meeting in Austin Friday

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold the first Domestic Terrorism Task Force meeting Friday morning at the Texas State Capitol.

He formed the task force in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others. According to a release sent by the Office of the Governor, the task force will study and provide advice on strategies to maximize law enforcement’s ability to protect against acts of domestic terrorism.

The task force is comprised of the governor, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Texas Military Department Major General Tracy Norris, Texas Department of Information Resources Executive Director Amanda Crawford and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith are also on the task force.

Federal members of the task force include those from the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Attorney John Bash and Jeff Murray from the Department of Homeland Security.

Following the first Texas Safety Commission meeting, which was also organized in response to the El Paso shooting, Gov. Abbott stated he wanted the commission to work together with the Domestic Terrorism Task Force.

“In the state of Texas, we already have a law that at least facially seems to address domestic terrorism,” Abbott said during his closing remarks of that meeting. “Substantively, it doesn’t really provide much power or many tools to law enforcement or to prosecutors to be able to prosecute domestic terrorism like what we saw happen in El Paso.”

Some of the objectives of the task force include analyzing current and emerging threats, studying ways to increase interagency cooperation and collaboration and providing relevant legislative recommendations regarding state homeland security strategic planning.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra hopes to engage his community in the process of identifying solutions to combatting domestic terrorism.

“If you looked at it as far back as 10 years ago, it wasn’t a buzzword,” he said. “Now I believe domestic terrorism is going to be a buzzword and something we’re going to be faced with here. Here in our region, we have not seen domestic terrorism, so it’s something new to the state and we look forward to bringing out the ideas of trying to solve it.”

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who is also on the task force, said looking at solutions to address mental health should be a priority. He spoke with reporters after a business luncheon earlier this week.

“I think the issue that is confronting us, and you see it time and time again, is the fact that we have a mental health crisis in this country that no one’s really looking at,” he said. “Killing someone is not an easy thing to do. When you see the fact that someone was able to kill numerous people, the fact that guns were involved with high capabilities as far as magazine capacity or the type of firearm is not the issue. It’s the person, because the person is what we should be looking at. I’m hoping these types of events will eventually get down to what I think are real needs and that is helping people who have issues deal with those issues.”