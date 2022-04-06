WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Weslaco Wednesday to address the latest efforts on Texas border security as the end of Title 42 approaches.

Abbott will be at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters. He will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that on May 23 it would end the Trump-era policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border and blocks them from seeking asylum.

After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary. CDC Public Health Determination and Termination of Title 42 Order

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released a statement following the announcement of the order.

“Once the Title 42 Order is no longer in place, DHS will process individuals encountered at the border pursuant to Title 8, which is the standard procedure we use to place individuals in removal proceedings.”

On Monday, McAllen mayor, Javier Villalobos, voiced his concern in a video shared on social media, warning that the area may soon “experience an immigration surge like we’ve never experienced.”

While the origin of this surge was not clarified in the video, a McAllen spokesperson confirmed Villalobos is referring to the repeal of Title 42.

Republican leaders have negatively responded to the repeal of Title 42 and as of Monday, Missouri, Arizona, and Louisiana have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration for the decision.

Abbott’s press conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. It will be streamed LIVE in this article.