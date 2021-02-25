Gov. Abbott provides update on state COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to gave an update on both the COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Texas and the ERCOT hearings that are taking place at the Texas Capitol Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nearly 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 have been given in the state, and almost 1.5 million are fully vaccinated.

A one-shot vaccine from Johnson and Johnson “appeared safe and effective” in trials, U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said, and an independent panel of experts is expected to meet Friday to issue its opinion if it should be granted emergency use approval.

The final decision is expected to come “within days” after the panel weighs in.

The shot was 66% effective during trials, and since it’s a single dose — unlike the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer — its approval is expected to accelerate vaccinations across the country.

Abbott will hold the press conference in Corpus Christi at Fire Station 18, where he’ll also commend the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels of Corpus Christi and the city government for their efforts to vaccinate senior citizens.