LA QUINTA, CA – JANUARY 21: Amateur Laurent Hurtubise plays a shot from the fairway on the 12th hole during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge In Partnership With The Clinton Foundation on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament course at PGA West on January 21, 2016 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(KRQE)-It was a day to remember for amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise who was born with one arm.

He sunk a hole in one 151 yards out, on the fourth hole of the American Express Pro-Am in La Quinta, California. A native of Canada, Hurtubise played hockey and baseball growing up and turned to golf when he was 11-years-old.

He says he uses golf to inspire amputees or others without both arms and sees it as an opportunity to prove he can be as good as anyone else.