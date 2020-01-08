Closings & Delays
Girl Scouts to feature new lemon cookie

National

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(KRQE)- Calling all cookie fans, the Girl Scouts are back for cookie season.

This time around, they are expanding their line of sweet treats. The Girl Scouts are introducing new Lemon-Ups cookies.

The crispy bites are packed with bold lemon flavor and a new twist as they feature inspirational messages on each cookie. Some of the empowering phrases include “I am a leader,” and “I am a go-getter”.

You can feel guilt-free when indulging in a pack of these treats as Girl Scout officials say every cookie order helps a young girl learn about money management and entrepreneurship. Visit the Girl Scouts website to find out how to buy cookies.

