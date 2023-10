HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The solar eclipse has passed over parts of the southern US.

People from all across the Rio Grande Valley are getting a first-hand look at witnessing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse.

Ring of Fire in San Antonio, Tx (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez/ValleyCentral)

Ring of Fire seen from Cole Park In Corpus Christi, Tx (Photo by: Jessica Kirk/ValleyCentral)

Photo by: Mia Morales/ValleyCentral

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Photo by: Emiliano Pena/ValleyCentral

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Lynda Charles

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Lynda Charles

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Chelsea Brewer

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Oscar Salinas

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Oscar Salinas

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Steven P. Soto

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Alberto Vargas

Courtesy of Jessenia Ortiz

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Jacob Adonis Garza

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Jose Navarez

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Ruth De Aquino

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Adrian Hernandez

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Kelly Carrillo

Solar Eclipse Courtesy of Kelly Carrillo

Solar Eclipse Video Courtesy of Gabriela Salazar

Solar Eclipse Video Courtesy by Ruth De Aquino