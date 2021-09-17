Gabby Petito disappearance: Several law enforcement officers enter Laundrie family home

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Several members of the North Port Police Department entered the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito on Friday evening.

North Port Police announced on Twitter this evening they are currently speaking with the Laundrie family at their request. At this time, police say they are not speaking with Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Petito has been missing officially since Sept. 11, but her last known contact with family members was at the end of August when she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Laundrie, now a person of interest, returned home alone with the van the couple had been traveling with on Sept. 1 and has retained a lawyer, according to police. Petito’s family publicly called on Laundrie’s family this week to release any information they may have on Gabby Petito’s location.

This is a developing story and we have multiple crews on scene working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES