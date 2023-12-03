COLORADO (KRQE) — At the end of November, Patrol Sergeant Michael Moran was killed in a shooting in southwest Colorado.

The funeral for Moran will be held at 10:00 in the morning on Wednesday, December 6, at the Cortez Recreation Center.

The center will be closed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for preparations and all Wednesday for the services.

The funeral will not be open to the public, but people are invited to stand along Main Street, between Chestnut and Harrison, to view the procession.

The center will reopen to the public on Thursday.

To donate to Moran’s family, click here.