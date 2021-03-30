LIVE NOW: Memorial service held for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

BOULDER, CO (KRQE) – The Boulder Police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket will have a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30. KRQE News 13 will stream the service live on this page.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the funeral for Officer Eric Talley will take place at the Flatirons Community Church at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette, Colorado at 11 a.m with a precession beforehand, starting at 10 a.m. On Monday, a funeral Mass was held for Talley at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.

Officer Talley who grew up in Albuquerque and was a graduate of Highland High School was one of the 10 victims in the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store on March 26, 2021. Officer Talley was one of the first on the scene and had been a member of the Boulder Police Department since 2010.

The Boulder Police Department said that Talley leaves behind seven children ages five to 18. The other victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and have been identified as Denny Strong,20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds,25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

The suspect accused of opening fire at the supermarket is 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa who has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. He also faces one charge of criminal attempt for murder in the first degree.