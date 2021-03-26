Funeral service scheduled for Boulder Police Officer Talley

BOULDER, CO (KRQE) – The slain Boulder Police officer who had ties to New Mexico will be buried on Tuesday, March 30. Officer Eric Talley, an Albuquerque native was the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers grocery store on Monday afternoon as a gunman was running rampant inside firing off several rounds.

The Boulder Police Department says the funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette, Colorado. While the public is allowed to attend the funeral, capacity will be limited to COVID-19.

Police say the gunman killed 10 people that day including Officer Talley. During a court hearing on Thursday, attorneys for the suspect Ahmed Alissa say they need more time to evaluate him.

“We cannot begin to assess the nature and depth of Mr. Alissa’s mental illness until we have the discovery from the government,” said defense attorney Kathryn Herold. The defense is asking for three months to determine whether Alissa suffers from mental illness while he’s being held without bond.