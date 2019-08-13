‘Friends’ headed to the big screen for 25th anniversary

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 22: (L to R) Actors Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer present an award during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey are headed to the big screen. Warner Brothers will host viewings of the hit 90s TV show in movie theaters across the United States this fall.

Twelve episodes will be shown at more than 1,000 theaters for three nights in September. The showings are to celebrate this show’s 25th anniversary. Friends debuted in 1994.

The episodes selected for the theaters are supposed to be remastered for movie screen viewing.

The nightly episodes will be:

September 23: “Pilot–ReDo,” “The One With the Blackout,” “The One With the Birth,” “The One Where Ross Finds Out”

“Pilot–ReDo,” “The One With the Blackout,” “The One With the Birth,” “The One Where Ross Finds Out” September 28: “The One With the Prom Video,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One With the Morning After,” “The One With the Embryos”

“The One With the Prom Video,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One With the Morning After,” “The One With the Embryos” October 2: “The One With Chandler in a Box,” “The One With Ross’s Wedding—Part 2,” “The One Where Everyone Finds Out,” “The One Where Ross Got High”

Tickets will go on sale August 16 and can be purchased through the Fathom Events website here.