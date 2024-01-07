EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — People often use the word “hero” lightly, but in the case of the late Lt. Col. Robert E. “Bob” Chisolm it is no exaggeration.

Chisolm, who died in January 2022 at the age of 96, was a D-Day veteran who jumped into Normandy, France at the tender age of 17. He would devote nearly 30 years of his life to protecting and fighting for the United States and continued to serve veterans long after he left the military.

Memorabilia related to Lt. Col. Bob Chisolm at the “All-Airborne” group’s clubhouse in Central El Paso — Photos by Dave Burge







Sunday, Jan. 7, Chisolm’s friends, family and fellow veterans gathered at the clubhouse of the Benavidez-Patterson “All-Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Division Association in Central El Paso to celebrate his life and legacy. It was a fitting place to hold the celebration. After all, he was a founding member of the group and is generally considered to be instrumental in securing the clubhouse for the group’s use.

Organizers said they would like to make this an annual event.

Friends of “Col. Bob,” as he was known to several generations of El Pasoans, enjoyed a barbecue lunch, watched video highlights of his life and then watched the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders. Chisolm was a die-hard Cowboys fan.

The festivities will continue to about 9 p.m. Sunday night at the group’s clubhouse at 2608 Fort Blvd.

Besides participating in D-Day, Chisolm fought in several other key World War II battles including the Battle of the Bulge and the Allies’ failed invasion of Holland known as Operation Market Garden.

Chisolm served about 30 years in the Army, rose up to the rank of lieutenant colonel and also fought in Korea and Vietnam.

He is one of about 325 recipients in Army history of the Triple Combat Infantry Badge — for fighting in three wars.

“Not only is he a real life hero because of his military service but also for after he left the service, how he continued to serve veterans, how he continued to care of his friends and families. He was always available for anyone,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Albright, who is now the chair of the “All-Airborne” chapter that Chisolm helped to start.

Chisolm was active in the “All-Airborne” chapter until the day he died and other veterans groups in the Borderland.

Chisolm was a Dallas native who ended up settling in the Borderland in Anthony, New Mexico. He ran a group of used clothing stores in the El Paso area after he retired from the Army.

His accolades are numerous. Here are just some of the highlights.

In 2012, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his role in the Normandy invasion and he was named an honorary French knight.

The following year, the 82nd Airborne Division Association named him as their National Man of the Year.

He also has a park named after him in Central El Paso.

Albright said he has heard many stories about how Chisolm, even in his later years, would stand up for people who were less fortunate and stand up against bullies who would try to take advantage of the homeless.

“He was always that kind of person, that individual that beyond military service that still continued to serve, because he loved people,” Albright said.

Richard Doyle, Chisolm’s son-in-law, said that Chisolm was like a “second father” to him and that there were so many stories about his father-in-law that he compared his life to an onion with all its many layers.

Steve Nordberg is a member of the Robert E. Chisolm Vietnam Veterans of America El Paso Chapter 844 which bears Chisolm’s name.

Nordberg worked with Chisolm on the Vietnam group’s scholarship effort to help young people for about four years.

Nordberg said Chisolm had a quiet way of convincing you to get stuff done.

“I’m so happy to have worked with him and get so many things done,” Nordberg said.