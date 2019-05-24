Friday marks National Road Trip Day

The Friday before Memorial Day is the official kickoff of the summer road trip season, also known as National Road Trip Day.

Many Americans will pack their gear, and stock up on food, fuel, and crank up the music as they head for the open road. Of the 43 million Americans expected to travel this weekend, more than 37.6 million will be in their cars, according to Triple-A estimates.

The day was created just this year by the U.S. travel center “Flying J”. The top Memorial Day travel destination this year according to Triple-A is Orlando, Florida.