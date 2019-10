LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 11: Lobster tacos are served at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar booth during the 12th annual Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Nevada at Caesars Palace on May 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit)

(KRQE)- Friday is National Taco Day! According to NationalTacoDay.com last year, Americans ate nearly five billion tacos.

Many national restaurants like Del Taco and even Burger King are offering special deals on the holiday. If you download the Del Taco app, you’ll get coupons for a free Del Taco and a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado with any purchase.

Burger King is now offering its own crispy taco for a limited time.