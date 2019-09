LEEDS, ENGLAND – JANUARY 09: A library member sits and reads inside the Leeds Library on January 9, 2018 in Leeds, England. This year sees the 250th anniversary of the oldest subscription library in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1768 the Grade II listed building in the heart of Leeds is the the oldest surviving example of this sort of library in the country. It holds over 140,000 thousand books and has 880 members. To mark the anniversary there are a range of events planned throughout the year. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – Feel free to take a break from screens and pick up a novel Friday because it’s National Read a Book Day.

The day is observed each year on September 6. Reading can reduce stress and improve your memory and concentration. To celebrate, pull your favorite book off the shelf and curl up with it. Or, find a classic to read with your kids.

The point of the day is to remember how nice it can be to get away from all the technology.