Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - Family members of two people killed in the August 31st mass shooting are filing a lawsuit against a gun parts manufacturer and supplier who provided the weapon the killer used. The lawsuit will be filed after a press conference Friday at 11 AM at the Ector County Courthouse.

The families of Leilah Hernandez and Joseph Griffith are asking for more than $1 million in damages. Both were killed in the attack. Hernandez was at a local car dealership and Griffith was driving his wife and two kids before the gunman opened fire.