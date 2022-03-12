AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Fort Hood soldier died after what the Army described as a “training incident” Thursday at the national training center at Fort Irwin, California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, was identified as the soldier who died. His death is under investigation, according to a release from Fort Hood.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate,” Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter, commander, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, wrote in that release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection.”

Meitl joined the Army in May of 2020, Fort Hood reported. He was an armored cannon crewmember who had previously won an Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon, they said.

While the incident did not happen at Fort Hood, it did involve a soldier assigned to Fort Hood.

The Texas Army installation has come under harsh scrutiny over the past couple years, specifically after the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was killed by another soldier, resulting in changes in command and investigations into Fort Hood leadership in 2021.

During 2020, military officials saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents.