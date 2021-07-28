Fort Bliss searching for missing soldier

by: Patricia L. Garcia, KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss are requesting the community’s assistance in finding a missing 28-year-old noncommissioned officer. Army Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus was last seen on Monday at 10:14 a.m. in uniform at his place of duty, the 2-37 Battalion. His last known contact was at 10:52 a.m. on Monday. He did not report to work at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. His whereabouts are unknown.

Soto is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes and is of Puerto Rican descent. He has a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates KXG7848 and is currently assigned to Fort Bliss. Anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Bliss MP Desk at 915-744-1237.

