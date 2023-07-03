DENVER (KDVR) – The Supreme Court decided colleges and universities can no longer consider applicants’ race during the admissions process, ending affirmative action policies that date back decades. Two separate rulings came to the same conclusion.

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Jason Dunn said the decision wasn’t a surprise. He told “Colorado Point of View” universities will have to change their admissions programs but said, “race can be a factor in which holistically someone has looked at and evaluated whether or not race played a role in who they are as a person and their character.”

He detailed what that could look like in a college admissions essay by describing, “how being a minority person shaped them, growing up in a certain neighborhood or something like that and changed their values and the way they think about the world. That’s certainly appropriate to talk about race that way.”

The ruling could also impact young voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Democratic strategist and senior presidential and gubernatorial advisor Andy Boian said “It’s going to have an impact and particularly on the younger voters who see this as a not fair playing field.”

“In the situation in which you’re applying to a university, and you have a minority status, you are of minority status. All that affirmative action was trying to do was level the playing field at that level. Now what the justices have said is that shouldn’t play a part,” Boian said.

Republican strategist and the Director of the Advance Colorado Institute Michael Fields said on “Colorado Point of View” instead “the average person looks at this and says the ultimate goal should be getting equality for everybody regardless of their race.”

Fields focused on quality education for everyone.

“I think students who are disadvantaged regardless of their race should have greater consideration in admissions for college,” Fields said. “Ultimately, I think this is a problem that starts very early … our K-12 education system is failing too many students, failing too many minority students …We need to make sure education is better so that more people are prepared to go to college, etc.”

You can watch the full conversation with Dunn and our political analysts on “Colorado Point of View” this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.