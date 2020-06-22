Former Minneapolis officer Kueng confronted at food store

PLYMOUTH, MN (CBS)- One of the four ex-officers charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail. A woman spotted former Minneapolis Police officer J. Alexander Kueng shopping over the weekend at the Plymouth Cub Foods store.

In the video posted to Twitter, Kueng confirms who he is to the woman who asked if he was one of the officers. Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd and was released on Friday after posting bail.

All for officers are scheduled to make a court appearance next week.